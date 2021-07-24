Akshan gets League of Legends hotfix buff as champion launch falls flat

Akshan was meant to swing into League of Legends with vengeance, but it’s fallen flat, to say the least. The Rogue Sentinel’s launch has been underwhelming, but Riot is here to help players handle the ropes with a Day 1 hotfix buff.

When a new champion launches in League of Legends, very rarely do they have a win rate of around 50%. If they do, they’re typically broken and need to be nerfed.

However, Akshan is far off the mark ⁠— even by Riot standards. The Rogue Sentinel, who features a divisive revive mechanic that could potentially save the game off of one kill, has been balanced by Riot dulling down the rest of his kit.

Advertisement

The developers admitted as much within 24 hours of his release.

“Our data indicates his win rate to be at 34%. We knew he’d take some time to grow into his mastery curve, but this is still below our projections,” lead designer Jeevun Sidhu said on July 23.

Riot intentionally put limitations on Akshan ⁠— like a “worst-in-marksman-class sustained DPS” ⁠— so that people could best learn how to utilize his revive. They said as much in a dev blog on the same day.

“It comes at 0 surprise that players are struggling on release. [Players] have been given a champion that’s power is under-budgeted towards combat compared to what they’re used to, so they have to learn to win with his unique playstyle/win conditions,” developer Ray ‘RayYonggi’ Williams added on Reddit.

Advertisement

Read More: How to master Akshan in League of Legends

“As we create more champions in League of Legends, the exercise of trying to put power into kits that aren’t just ‘more damage on X ability/combo’ to diversify gameplay is one we will likely improve on over time.”

Akshan buffs just hit live: Base AD: 50 >>> 52

Base HP: 530 >>> 560

Q CD: 8-6 >>> 8-5 We're aiming for a ~2-2.5% buff here. He's currently at 34% and we do expect him to grow a fair amount, but are confident he needed a little help. — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) July 23, 2021

Akshan’s buffs aren’t major ⁠— Riot only want a 2% increase in his win rate from here.

His base AD, health, and Q cooldown is going down, giving him a bit more relevance early to get ahead while making sure he doesn’t just fall off a cliff entirely after 20 minutes.

The hotfix is now live. You can find the full notes below.

Advertisement

Akshan League of Legends patch 11.15 hotfix changes

Base Stats

Attack damage: 50 >>> 52

Health: 530 >>> 560

Q: Avengerang