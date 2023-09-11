2022 Asian Games LoL: How to watch Team Korea vs Vietnam

South Korea’s national League of Legends team is playing two evaluation matches before the 2022 Asian Games kick off. Here is how you can watch them.

The excitement is building in the League of Legends community as the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou are just around the corner. For the first time ever, esports will be part of the Asian Games’ official program as a medal event, with seven tournaments taking place.

With South Korea, China, Vietnam, Japan, and many other countries poised to send their best players to Hangzhou, the Asian Games will whet the appetite of League of Legends fans before Worlds 2023 kicks off.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games T1 star Faker is part of South Korea’s national team for the 2022 Asian Games

South Korea national coach Kim ‘kkOma’ Jeong-gyun has called up a six-man strong squad for the event, picking players from T1, JD Gaming and Gen.G. The veteran coach has called up two mid laners, Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok and Jeong ‘Chovy’ Ji-hoon, who could be splitting playing time in Hangzhou.

Before the team travels to Hangzhou, it will play evaluation matches against Vietnam and Taiwan on patch 13.12, the same patch that will be used at the Asian Games. Here is how you can watch them:

How to watch Team Korea vs Vietnam

The match will take place on September 11 at 8 pm KST (12 pm BST/4 am PST) and will be streamed by KESPA on YouTube and Twitch. We’ve embedded the stream below.

The first game of the best-of-three series will see Chovy start in the mid lane. Vietnam support Trần ‘Bie’ Hiếu is unable to play due to illness and will be replaced by Lê ‘Glory’ Vinh, a mid laner.

How to watch Team Korea vs Taiwan

The best-of-three match will be played on September 12 at 8 pm KST (12 pm BST/4 am PST). It will also be broadcast by KESPA on YouTube and Twitch.