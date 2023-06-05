Drake embarrassed as card declined on stream trying to gift subs to Kick streamers

Rap icon Drake was left a bit embarrassed when his credit card was declined as he tried to hand out a few hundred gifted subs to different Kick streamers.

Over the last few years, a few different streaming platforms have tried to challenge Twitch and knock the Amazon-owned off the top of the mountain. Though, while they may have carved out small pieces for themselves, they’ve not succeeded in their overall goal.

Kick, the Stake-backed platform that has been a home for numerous gambling streamers, is the latest of these upstart challengers. They’ve already managed to lure a number of streamers away from Twitch, including Adin Ross and most recently BruceDropEmOff, and they also have links with a number of massive celebrities.

The biggest of them is, of course, Drake. The Candian rap icon has appeared on a few streams so far because of his links to Stake. However, his last appearance didn’t exactly get off to a hot start.

Drake’s card gets declined as he tries to give Kick streamers gifted subs

The God’s Plan rapper jumped on stream on June 4, playing some casino games and checking out a few streamers.

As he jumped from stream to stream, he came up with the idea of dropping 100 gifted subs to the different channels he had been watching. However, when he tried to give them out, his card was immediately declined, and rejected the $500 gifts.

“Bro! Embarrassing,” Drizzy said in a sing-song tone, even after typing in a security code to verify the payment.

The Canadian rap icon did, eventually, get to shower a number of Kick streamers with 100 gifted subs each though.

Hopefully next time he decides to be generous, he doesn’t have the same little, yet embarrassing slip-up in front of thousands of viewers.