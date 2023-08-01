Honkai Star Rail players demand major nickname change

Some Honkai Star Rail players have raised a demand claiming that the nickname of the main character should be changed in a way where everyone will address them with that name.

HoYoverse’s games always have a main character in the forefront. This character is the player who is surrounded by all the gacha units that you end up pulling.

You can name your character whatever you want, but NPC voice commands will always refer to the main character as “you”. It is only in text messages where they refer you by the chosen name, however, players are unhappy about this.

Players feel that the main character should have a nickname of some sort, especially in Honkai Star Rail which will be used by all the NPCs. The players agree that it is impossible to make the NPCs speak out all the unique names, but a common nickname can work.

Honkai Star Rail players feel that the original names of the main characters should remain intact

A Reddit user brought up the topic of changing the nickname of the main character as they claimed that they would’ve liked it if the player character was termed as Trailblazer instead of being referred to as “you”.

This post received favorable responses from other players where one commented, “I wish they would just keep the original names” while referring to keeping the names Stelle and Caelus intact which are the original names of the main characters.

Another player added to that by saying “I feel like I’m an imaginary character of the other trailblazers” claiming that not using any name makes them feel insignificant. One player also stated that “It’d be cool if they did that with Stelle and Caelus” which reflects the opinions of the comment mentioned earlier.

Lastly, a player claimed that “Shoutout to the great and powerful Hook for calling you Big Sister” where they said that this feels better than being referred to without a name.