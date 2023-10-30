Hogwarts Legacy download size on Nintendo Switch: How many GBs is it?

Hogwarts Legacy is finally coming to Nintendo Switch this November, but just how big is the file size for this version of the game? Well, here’s how much free space you’ll need to play Hogwarts Legacy on Switch.

The highly anticipated Nintendo Switch release of Hogwarts Legacy is just around the corner now, and while it’s taken some time for the port to be ready, many fans are eager to experience the game on the go.

Before you can put on the sorting hat, explore the famous castle, and start learning spells and brewing all kinds of magical potions however, you’ll need to install Hogwarts Legacy first. So, knowing how much space you’ll need on your Nintendo Switch is ideal.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the game’s file size on Nintendo Switch.

Avalanche Software Hogwarts Legacy lets you experience studying at Hogwarts.

How big is Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch?

Hogwarts Legacy will take up approximately 8GB on Nintendo Switch, however, due to a Day 1 Patch players will need to have an additional 8GB free.

The Day 1 patch is a fairly sizable download that players will need to install before starting the RPG. It’s also worth noting that if you require any additional language packs for Hogwarts Legacy, they will take up 1.5 GB of space per language each on the hybrid console.

Due to the extra space, we’d recommend having at least 15 GB of free space on your Nintendo Switch before downloading the game.

That’s everything you need to know about Hogwarts Legacy’s file size on Nintendo Switch. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

