Helldivers 2’s PSN fiasco almost cost fan-favorite Community Manager their job

It has been a precarious few days for Helldivers devs but none more so than a Community Manager who sided with players during the recent PSN controversy.

If you’ve been online in the last 48 hours then you know Helldivers 2 was rocked by the controversial decision to require Steam players to link a PSN account in order to play. The consequences of implementing such a change would have seen players in 177 countries unable to spread Managed Democracy.

The announcement resulted in an enormous amount of backlash and record-breaking review bombing. Eventually, PlayStation was forced to overturn the decision thanks to the massive collective effort that is somewhat characteristic of Helldivers 2 players.

Amid all the controversy, popular Helldivers 2 Community Manager Spitz was “almost” fired for their involvement. After PC Gamer noted their absence in the Helldivers 2 Discord Server, Spitz thankfully returned and explained the situation.

Helldivers 2 Community Manager sided with players

“Turns out that telling people to review-bomb and refund a game isn’t a popular decision with the publisher. But I’m still here and I’m glad that we all made a difference,” Spitz replied to a Helldiver who was concerned they lost their job.

It appears that PlayStation was unhappy with Spitz’s advice to players looking to have an impact on the PSN linking situation. “Players making their displeasure known through reviews, refunds etc. gives us more pull in the discussion with Sony,” Spitz had suggested during the drama. “It hurts to see the game’s popularity suffer in ratings, but discussions are ongoing and we are on the side of players in this fight.”

It does seem as if the advice was well-founded given that PlayStation’s decision to axe the update was the result of player outrage. Spitz did note that they understand why they may have put their job in danger, however.

“I got heated and took it out on the wrong people and someone in my position can’t ever let that happen,” they admitted. The damage done by the review bombing has not entirely been reversed as Helldivers 2 sits in ‘Mixed’ on Steam but players are urging one another to remove negative reviews.