Helldivers 2’s “impossible” Major Order proves we need visual supply lines

Helldivers 2 received a new Major Order where players had to liberate Fori Prime and Zagon Prime. However, its “impossible” nature is leading to players calling for new visual supply lines.

The discussion was initiated by a Reddit user who stated, “This major order is a perfect example of why we need supply lines to be shown in-game.” Supply lines are hidden routes that connect planets in Helldivers 2. The planets that the Major Order asked for liberation were Fori Prime and Zagon Prime. However, the connecting supply lines to these two planets also include Estanu, Hellmire, and Nivel-43.

You had to clear all those three planets before you even reached Fori Prime and Zagon Prime. Unfortunately, even though Supply lines have existed in the game since the beginning, they are invisible and can only be viewed through a third-party website. This meant that players could not prepare beforehand. Naturally, it made the liberation of the two planets a monumental task.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Several players joined into the conversation as they showcased their disappointment for the failure of this “impossible” Major Order.

One such user mentioned, “I think we gotta be happy with just Fori prime not falling again. Could happen with more crashes.” Another user chimed in, “Based on the time we have left and the current clear rate, we’re almost certainly not going to make it regardless of the route we take. Even if player counts doubled we wouldn’t make it.”

One player also stated, “Long term strategy says that Hellmire is much, much more important. Given the amount of other planets it connects to exceeds Osh. Also, according to supply lines.” Finally, one user stated, “I would also add that because the supply lines cut through enemy territory and not through captured space we could take omicron and find ourselves in a more than likely defense mission for it very soon after.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It is also important to mention that players also faced bugs and crashes during this new Major Order, all of which made this Major Order impossible.