Helldivers 2’s latest Major Order is retribution from Game Master Joel

Helldivers 2’s latest Major Order is retribution from Game Master JoelHelldivers 2
After some gloating from Helldivers 2 players, a challenging new Major Order has just dropped. We’re pretty certain that this is Joel’s punishment for our hubris.
Helldivers 2’s latest Major Order is live and it’s doozy. Basically, Helldivers will need to liberate five whole planets in three days to succeed.
It’s the toughest challenge that the stalwart children of Managed Democracy have faced so far. Its timing is also really suspicious given that players were goading the notorious Game Master Joel just two days before it went online.
Users on the Helldivers 2 Subreddit think that this latest Major Order is Joel’s method of vengeance against those who disparaged him. Honestly, it’s hard to take it any other way.
On the Subreddit’s usual update thread for new Major Orders, Helldivers are in shambles with many laying blame at the feet of their overconfident counterparts.
“This is what happens when we taunt Joel with how quickly we not only cleared the last major order but also liberated two additional planets,” one player said. Others have accused him of “cranking the difficulty up to suicide”.
Fortunately, the spirit of Super Earth is strong in the face of adversity and many Helldivers are ready to rise to the challenge. Plans are already being laid out and cries of defiance are being raised.
“I’ll be damned if I let Joel win this one. We liberated those other systems and we’ll liberate these ones too!” one enthusiastic player said.
Only time will tell if the Federation’s finest can co-ordinate the defense of two systems at once.
At least we’ll be fighting the bugs and not the bots.