Helldivers 2’s Hellmire is the worst planet to liberate according to players

Helldivers 2 players have marked Hellmire as the worst planet to liberate, with many soldiers questioning why they need to head there in the first place.

Since Helldivers 2 introduced Planetary Hazards many soldiers have been more careful when heading in to decimate the Automatons or the Terminids. However, one planet is so bad that its name feels brutally apt and many are already questioning why Super Earth would want it in the first place.

Aptly named Hellmire, this planet is filled with some pretty nasty bugs and delightful fire tornadoes, lighting up your battle and often causing quite a few deaths. In fact, it’s gotten so brutal that even Helldivers are questioning why they should liberate the planet.

The discussion has expanded to the Helldivers 2 Reddit, with many now labeling it the worst planet in the galaxy, while also wondering “really? This one? We want to build a farm on this one” in reference to the prior Major Order that saw a major Terminid pushback.

“Why do the bugs want this planet? Why do *we* want this planet” echoed much of the community, with plenty wondering why fans descend onto the hellscape of a mission.

However, while many soldiers wondered, some managed to prodive an answer, stating that it’s “easily the most gorgeous planet so far” while another said they dive in “because it is super fun to see those f*****g bugs burn under the flames of democracy.”

It’s clear that, despite Hellmire being the worst planet to attempt to liberate, many fans are more than happy to dive into the fire in order to spread democracy and increase the chaos while on their missions.