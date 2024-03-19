Helldivers 2 players suggest obvious buff to most “useless” Stratagem

Helldivers 2 players are calling for some key changes to the game’s most “useless” Stratagem, with many wishing it was a viable choice.

As it goes with many shooter games, there’s always a powerful meta players follow to help increase their survivability and to ensure the enemy’s demise. Helldivers 2 is no different, with some weapons taking their place as the most powerful and certain Stratagems becoming a must-use when you get to the right level.

However, with power also comes weakness, meaning there are a few Stratagems and weapons that just feel pretty redundant. Now, thanks to the constant patches and rebalances, players are calling for one key Stratagem to receive some major changes.

Article continues after ad

Helldivers 2 players want key changes to “useless” Stratagem

“The Machine Gun Sentry is completely redundant once you hit level 5. Let’s make it like the EAT, give it a cooldown of 1 minute so it’s something you can call down often and quickly. Right now it’s the only really useless stratagem, but this could give it utility” shared one user on Reddit, slamming the Sentry.

Article continues after ad

While an initial look shows the Machine Gun Sentry to be pretty powerful, the lack of ammunition and weak health makes it pretty useless at higher difficulties, especially given its lack of armor penetration. So, being able to call it down more regularly could prove to be the buff this Stratagem needs. After all, being able to have a regular Sentry can help you defeat all the smaller bugs or robots while you focus on any larger armored enemies.

Article continues after ad

Many players agreed with the poster, with some posing their own ideas for how this Sentry could be buffed.

“Incendiary rounds! Make it relevant” commented one user, while another echoed the ammunition problem by stating that the devs “should give it 3x ammo. It simply has too little ammo to matter. Otherwise, it would be sweet.”

Another player explored the insufficient power at higher levels, explaining that the Sentry has “been ignored for the longest time” and that they “would vote to give it enough Pen to punch through Bot armor and Medium Bug armor, and then give it a little more ammo because it’s a much smaller package taking up less space.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Machine Gun Sentry could certainly do with some buffs, and between players calling for more ammo, different rounds, and penetration, it’s clear all this Stratagem needs is a little more firepower and for a much longer time.

Currently, no word has been released regarding Machine Gun Sentry buffs, but with constant changes and an attentive company behind the game, it’s never an impossible change.