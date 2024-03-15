How to get LAS-16 Sickle in Helldivers 2: New OP Warbond weapon explained

A new weapon has risen to power in Helldivers 2, thanks to the new Warbonds. So, here’s how to get the LAS-16 Sickle in Helldivers 2.

Introduced as part of the game’s new Warbond pass, the LAS-16 Sickle is a powerful energy-based weapon that’s rapidly risen up in the Helldivers 2 meta. Many are labelling it a fantastic all-rounder weapon, for Terminids and Automatons alike.

In fact, it’s so popular that players are now claiming it to be terrible just so it doesn’t end up getting nerfed in the next update. Ultimately, Helldivers all around the world are looking to try out the new powerful weapon before it gets nerfed.

So, with that in mind, here’s how to get the LAS-16 Stratagem in Helldivers 2.

How to get the LAS-16 Sickle in Helldivers 2

You’ll be able to get the LAS-16 Sickle weapon by heading into the Cutting Edge Warbonds and buying it for 20 medals.

To unlock the LAS-16 Sickle, simply follow these steps:

Head to Acquisitions. Head into the Cutting Edge Warbond. Buy the LAS-16 for 20 Medals on Page One.

Once you’ve done that, be sure to head over to your loadout on your ship and equip the new weapon, or you’ll end up in a battle without it.

