Helldivers 2’s Warbond DLC has truly shaken up stale weapon meta

Helldivers 2’s Cutting Edge Warbond content has provided a much-needed weapon meta change, and it’s all thanks to the new LAS-16 Sickle.

Arrowhead Game Studios introduced some awesome new Helldivers 2 content for players to get stuck into in the form of the Cutting Edge Warbond, which was released on March 14, delivering new futuristic guns, armor, and flashy emotes.

Some of these new armor and weapons include the EX-03 Prototype 3, EX-16 Prototype 16, EX-00 Prototype X, SG-8P Punisher Plasma, and the ARC-12 Blitzer.

While all of the EX armor looks fantastic, and players are enjoying the Blitzer and the Plasma, the new LAS-16 Sickle takes the cake for the best item introduced in the Cutting Edge Warbond and provides a much-needed change to a stale weapon meta.

Helldivers 2 love the new LAS-16 Sickle

One player posted their hype for the new LAS-16 Sickle primary weapon with a well-known meme format, implying that players should ditch the Breaker SMG Slugger for this new gun.

“Finally, some decent f**king Primaries!” they exclaimed.

Other players who had bought the premium Warbond to gain access to the LAS-16 Sickle agreed that the gun was a seriously awesome primary capable of outputting some serious damage to Terminids and Automatons, and is well worth a try even for more advanced Helldivers who feel they are stuck with a boring loadout.

“No more ammo-consuming time for UNLIMITED DEMOCRACY!” raved one player. “Yes, it’s accurate, fires fast, deals good damage, and in a pinch blow the cartridge for a quick reload,” agreed another player.

“The sheer sustained fire you can get out of it is actually wild,” said another player.

However, as with nearly all other weapons in the game, players still found some downsides to the new gun.

“The only thing I hate about it is the warm-up. I can understand it warming up if it’s a cold start, but it would’ve been a great mechanic to allow it to skip the warm-up when its heat gauge has reached a certain threshold. Adds a layer of complexity to the heat management that can be used to your advantage,” complained one player.

Still, with some Helldivers complaining about a stale and rigid meta in the higher difficulty levels of the game, the LAS-16 Sickle is a nice change of pace for players looking for a different primary.