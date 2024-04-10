Helldivers 2 players love making the fight for Democracy even harder so they’re working out how to combine both factions on one planet

Helldivers 2 players love to punish themselves, and are mostly all about the chaos that ensues during the games missions. Now, the playerbase has come up with an idea that will make your battles even tougher – joint faction planets.

Sharing their idea on the Helldivers 2 Reddit page, one user posted an image of the game’s map, fit with supply lines and the different current factions. “New plan guys what if we corralled the bots and bugs toward each other and then start a three way fight” added the poster, circling the planet Deneb Secundus as their location of choice.

Naturally, this idea would be hellish, as Helldivers would have to battle both factions at the same time. However, some players used the idea to create even more deadly ways to spread Democracy.

“Actually… Why DON’T we weaponize the bugs?” Asked one eager player, wondering whether combining the factions would create a war between the Terminids and Automatons, hopefully removing some pressure off the soldiers.

Others echoed their thoughts, commenting: “Maybe we could tame the bugs and ride them into battle. Now before you accuse me of treason, just think about how much I hate those clankers to tame a terminid to wreak even more havoc.”

As such, many began envisioning themselves “on top of a charger holding a turret on a stick in front of it as I barrel towards a firing line of hulks” creating an equal parts hilarious and terrifying insight into the battles many are looking for.

Whether the bugs and bots would fight each other or work together is another topic many questioned, with some assuming that “The automatons most likely aren’t as acquainted with Terminids as we are, and we could use that to our advantage and let the Terminds kill a bunch of bots while the Helldivers just avoid them and do their objectives.”

Ultimately, if there’s one thing the community is aware of, it’s that the developers are always listening, with one user warning the playerbase that “the devs have about 10 years worth of content from the amount of ideas this sub’s spitting out.”

With new Illuminate speculation and leaks, it’s unlikely we’ll see the two factions joining forces anytime soon, but there are currently three suspected factions and four available locations, so only time will tell.