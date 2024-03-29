Helldivers 2 player pulls off heroic “sneak attack” in Automaton base

A Helldivers 2 player has the community in shock after their aggressive attempt to destroy an Automaton base goes surprisingly well.

A member of the Helldivers 2 community is turning heads with their successful attack on an Automaton base that should have left them dead.

Automatons have quickly become some of the most infamous enemies in the game since its release, and most people assume a lot of death when taking on a mission on one of their planets.

Which is why this successful mission has left so many players in awe, as for most of them, something like this would mean certain death.

Article continues after ad

The clip was shared on the Helldivers 2 subreddit where the person says: “Perfectly executed sneak attack to take out factories.”

The video shows them dropping right in the middle of an Automaton factory, right in the middle of a swarm of robots. But somehow, they are able to roll, dive, and sprint their way through them, toss a grenade into the factory vent, and then dive over the surrounding fence to safety.

Article continues after ad

The response from the community can be summed up in the top comment of the post: “How in the name of sweet liberty did you survive that?”

Another fan doesn’t understand how this player could have such luck when they’ve never been able to experience that for themselves, saying: “Just reminds me that I’ve yet to drop into a bot planet without being under stupid amounts of fire, despite showing the area as clear on the map beforehand.”

Article continues after ad

Others are using the video as an example of why the Automatons shouldn’t be as feared in Helldivers 2, saying that all people need to do is “actually move.”

It’s another example of what has made Helldivers 2 such a hit amongst its fans, and something that the player can gloat about for years.