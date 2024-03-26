Helldivers 2 has a Robot Vietnam veteran claiming they’ve never killed a bug

A Helldivers 2 player has made the bold claim that they have never left Malevelon Creek and killed tens of thousands of Automatons.

Any Helldiver worth their salt knows the name Malevelon Creek. In the early days of Helldivers 2’s launch, the jungle planet earned the moniker ‘Robot Vietnam’.

Situated in the heart of Automaton space, it’s one of the game’s most challenging dive zones and players were devastated when they failed to liberate it. One Helldiver who has nothing to be ashamed of is Reddit user u/Successful_Cap7416 who insists they’ve “never left the creek”.

To add to their claim, they’ve tallied over 20,000 neutralized Automatons and zero Termanid kills, if you don’t count the training course that is.

The player posted an AMA to the Helldivers 2 Subreddit so that the citizens of Super Earth could learn from their experience. When questioned on their preferred Support Weapon, they gave their pitch for the Autocannon.

“I’ve been using the Autocannon for a long time, it’s so good for the large numbers of armored enemies,” they explained. “I’ll try to experiment with other stuff in the future but the Autocannon just works in a lot of scenarios for me.”

Other players kept to Helldivers 2’s famed brand of roleplay and offered to have u/Successful_Cap7416 rescued from the “bot-infested hellscape”. “I don’t want to be rescued, I live on the creek and I’m gonna die on the creek,” the Robot Vietnam veteran responded stoicly. “Someday this war’s gonna end.”

Helldivers are now regaling each other with tales of ‘the Creek Diver’. A grizzled warrior who eats metal and hears binary in their sleep.

Arrowhead Game Studios Alexa! Play Fortunate Son.

Helldivers had previously complained that the “meme status” of Malevelon Creek was hurting the war effort, with those unwilling to leave failing to offer support on planets that needed it. Nobody has a cross word for u/Successful_Cap7416 though.

As one player so succinctly put it: “You can take the Helldiver out of the creek, but can’t take the creek out of a Helldiver.”