Helldivers 2’s worst planet is far too addictive

The worst Helldivers 2 planet has been revealed and players just can’t get enough of the missions, even if the whole experience is “hell.”

Helldivers 2 is aptly named due to the rather tricky situations the soldiers find themselves in, especially when battling Automatons. However, after the current Major Order, one planet has been deemed the “worst,” yet hundreds just can’t seem to get enough of it.

“Ustotu is the worst” revealed one user on the Helldivers 2 Reddit, sharing that “there is little cover at all, so there’s no safe space on that entire planet.” On top of this, they revealed that the “environmental effects limit you to just a box of Lunchables twice a day. And you’ll never get off the damn thing ’cause extraction is impossible.”

It’s clear Ustotu is no walk in the park, and when it comes to enemies that can shoot back, having an open space like this one is deadly.

However, the player sums up the community’s thoughts on the planet perfectly, ending their rant with: “Unbelievable. Anyways, I’m going back in, cya down there.”

The ability to walk head-on into chaos and dive into the “worst” planet while still enjoying the game is entirely apt for the Helldivers 2 community, and tons took to the comments to share how this is “peak Helldivers.”

“This is peak helldivers. “F***k me, this s**t sucks bro! Let’s do it again!” commented one user while another added that players should “Enjoy it while it sucks.”

On the other hand, many added that Ustotu can be easier to defeat bots on, thanks to the increase in maneuver space, along with the extended vision, as opposed to jungle planets.

If there’s one thing Helldivers 2 players love it’s diving into a tricky planet, and even the worst planet in the game gets an unbelievable amount of love.