Helldivers 2 players beg devs not to nerf game’s best primary

Helldivers 2 players hope developers won’t nerf the Las-16, which many are calling the best primary weapon yet.

The Helldivers 2 community has debated the quality of the game’s primary weapons for weeks. When developers buffed some weapons in the March 6 patch, players argued more guns demanded similar attention.

Fortunately, the community’s prayers have been answered in part, thanks to the Cutting Edge Warbond unleashed on March 14.

The latest Warbond treats players to new weapons such as the LAS-16 Sickle laser rifle, ARC-12 Blitzer, and the SG-8P Punisher Plasma shotgun.

Helldivers 2 players really hope the LAS-16 doesn’t get nerfed

Previously featured in the original Helldivers, the LAS-16 Sickle is a burst laser-rifle that doesn’t use regular ammunition. It hasn’t been in Helldivers 2 for very long, but players are already labeling it the best primary weapon in the game.

Apparently, the weapon is so good that one person started a Reddit post calling it “garbage,” joking that they don’t want developers to know how much the gun is beloved lest it gets nerfed.

After dubbing the LAS-16 “absolute garbage” in their title, the Redditor wrote, “I was lying, this new Las-16 is absolutely amazing and I love it!” Perhaps if enough people talk down on the gun, “Arrowhead won’t have to nerf it and we’ll finally have a decent primary.”

Of course, other Helldivers 2 players were quick to hop aboard the false LAS-16 hate train. Said one commenter, “Holy shit this thing is pure A** and I hate it! (I’ve had to change Liber-lingerie thrice now while shooting it).”

Another user joked with a pair of smiley face emojis, “downvoting this so it doesn’t get too much exposure.”

Many Helldivers 2 players also made sure to shout the gun’s praises, though: “I feel like a stormtrooper while using it in combination with executioner armor and it’s f***ing awesome.”

“My only gripe with it is that it’s an absolute unit of a weapon. Even bigger than a DMR… Gameplay-wise, it feels sooooooooo good,” someone else chimed in.

Players can only hope Arrowhead doesn’t feel the need to make balance adjustments to the LAS-16 anytime soon.