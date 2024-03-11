Helldivers 2 players reveal major reason for skipping Automaton key missions

Helldivers 2 has multiple missions that you can undertake, but there is one kind of mission that everyone seems to avoid. Here is why players are looking to avoid these particular missions.

Helldivers 2 can be an easy game or a difficult game depending on the enemies you are fighting. Sometimes the challenge becomes too much and players look to avoid missions that contain specific enemies which make their lives extremely difficult.

One such enemy type that you will come across a lot in Helldivers 2 are the Automatons and players seem to be avoiding missions that contain this particular enemy. Here is what Helldivers 2’s player base feels is the reason behind the lack of involvement when it comes to Automatons.

Helldivers 2 player reveals why everyone avoids Automatons

The discussion surrounding the topic was initiated by a player who claimed that the player count for Automaton fights is around 50,000, whereas for the rest it goes up to 400,000. Therefore, it is quite clear that most of the community is intentionally avoiding Automaton fights.

This user theorized that the reason why most players avoid Automatons is that they are, “just genuinely harder to fight, and they can kill you at a distance,” before stating that Automatons have a lot in their arsenal such as, “Rocket Devastators, Cannons, Motars, Tank, Rocket Soldiers” that can all one-shot players.

Other users joined in the conversation sharing similar ideas with one such user believing, “Getting killed by rocket devastators feels super cheap. Also, they’re supposed to ‘become less accurate if you shoot at them’ but this is definitely not the case.”

Another user chimed in, “Automatons are strictly harder because they shoot at you,” while a different player pointed out, “Our guns don’t penetrate their armor very well. That mode makes me feel like I’m not doing anything unless I’m using stratagems.”

Finally, one of the users commented, “Automaton post patch are unfun. They just throw random bulls**t at you,” pushing the developers to consider rebalancing the controversial enemies.

Hence, it is safe to assume that most players are not very happy about Automaton fights. It seems after the patch they are way too difficult and in general not very fun to engage with resulting in many players avoiding them entirely.