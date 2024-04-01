Surprising Helldivers 2 stratagem makes destroying Bot Fabricators simple

Helldivers 2 players are surprised that Automaton Fabricators can be easily dispatched with a smoke strike.

Like bug nests for Terminids, the Automaton Fabricator buildings in Helldivers 2 enable new enemy spawns to flood the battlefield. Fabricators can prove especially frustrating in the game’s Blitz Missions, which puts players on a timer to destroy several facilities scattered across the map.

Impact Grenades can deal massive amounts of damage to buildings – if players have them handy. The same goes for other weapons like the Grenade Launcher.

But one player has found that another, more potent option rests in Helldivers 2’s list of stratagems.

Reddit user, StuffAfraid, has shared a tip they hope will help fellow defenders of democracy tear apart enemy facilities with ease. According to their post, Helldivers 2’s Eagle Smoke Strike can destroy Fabricators.

While playing on Difficulty 8 with randoms, the Redditor said they merely deployed the Eagle Smoke Strike near a Fabricator to create a smoke screen for themselves. To their surprise, the attack resulted in a fiery explosion that destroyed the building and left them in “disbelief.”

They tested the method a little later in the same mission and found, once again, that the smoke strike dispatched the Fabricator.

Because such a discussion hit the subreddit on April 1, several people wondered whether this was an attempt at an April Fool’s joke. The original poster and other Redditors promised the strategy actually worked.

One person explained, “April 1st aside, it does work, just gotta get the stratagem directly on the factory so the shell hits the [Fabricator]. This deals a good amount of damage to explode it assuming two shells hit the factory.”

If all goes according to plan, then, Helldivers 2 players should have an easier time getting rid of the bot spawn machines.