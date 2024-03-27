Helldivers 2 doesn’t need more progression systems

Helldivers 2 players are using the game to prove how gamers’ mindsets have changed over the years.

The community of Helldivers 2 has taken issue with complaints about the game, citing the change in how people currently play games in comparison to how they used to.

The game does not have as much progression as others have, resulting in some people feeling like there is nothing to do once they have finished everything.

However, there are many who push back on this idea, saying that thinking this way is missing the point of the game’s fun.

This can be seen on the Helldivers 2 subreddit, where a player states: “The discussions in here prove that we raised this generation of gamers wrong.”

They explain how people are so focused on achieving that next goal, progressing to the next level, that they forget about the absurdity and hilarity in front of them.

“I have been a level 50 for a while now, maxed out all resources, all Warbonds. Yet, I still love to clear outposts, check out POIs, and look for bonus objectives, because those things are just in and of themselves fun things to do! Just seeing the buildings go boom, the craters left by an airstrike tickles my dopamine pump.”

The rest of the community has come to the defense of this sentiment as well, with one user responding: “Also capped everything, and besides playing with my friends, I’m on a mission to find weird stuff.”

Another player, however, doesn’t think the issue is in how the Helldivers 2 players were raised, but rather, how modern games are designed.

“The games they’ve been offered are psychologically designed to manipulate the human brain.”

Some have taken issue with the claim, however, and wonder what the issue is with wanting there to be these “robust progression systems” in their game.

To this, a Helldivers 2 fan makes a distinction, saying: “Of course, there’s nothing wrong with having goals to work towards, but what OP is saying is that having fun is a goal in and of its own.”

Whatever side a person may fall on, it is clear that the Helldivers 2 community is passionate about the game, for better or worse.