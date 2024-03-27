Helldivers 2 needs to give the “same love” to more weapons

Helldivers 2 has a plethora of weapons to use, but players have become bored due the meta being restricted to a few of them. Now, fans are asking the developers to give the same love to every weapon.

Having used the exact same weapons for a while, a frustrated Helldivers 2 fan claimed that the developers should “Give every weapon the same love as the EAT/Recoiless/Flamethrower.” They led the discussion on Reddit and explained their grievances. They felt that “no one complaining about the EAT/Recoilless Buff to Chargers shows that weapons are actually fun to use when they kill stuff.

Article continues after ad

Therefore, they presented a few ideas on how to buff Revolvers, the Railgun, and Machine Guns so that they are on par with the current meta weapons. In short, they wanted to make the point that “This game is PVE. Fun should prioritized.”

Several players joined the conversation with very similar ideas. One such user mentioned, “Would love a speedloader for the revolver that only comes out if you’ve completely emptied it, for realism.” Another user chimed in, “For the love god buff the Dominator, I cannot express on how disappointed I was when I finally locked that thing, it could be our Bolter from 40k but right now it’s a**.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One user also mentioned, “The liberator penetrator needs a buff.” Finally, one user suggested, “I just want my handheld triple-shot toxic mortar from Helldivers 1 back.”

Therefore, based on the comments, it is safe to claim that players want more viable weapons. The general sentiment is for a more diverse meta, though the developers have yet to comment on that.