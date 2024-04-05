Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation Warbond has soldiers thrilled to spread Democracy

The Democratic Detonation Helldivers 2 Warbond has been revealed by PlayStation and players are loving the new ways of spreading democracy.

Democratic Detonation is the upcoming premium Warbond in Helldivers 2 and players will be able to add new primary and secondary weapons to their arsenal as well as rock some fresh armor before hopping into the battlefield.

The community on Reddit is stoked to try all these new additions with one player mentioning, “Can’t wait to somehow stick the thermite grenade to myself, I’m out of new and novel ways to blow myself up at this point.”

Some players also think the “Grenade pistols sound legit.” GP-31 Grenade Pistol is one of the secondary weapons in the Democratic Detonation Warbond that the community deems “game-changing.”

Helldivers 2 devs are getting heaps of praise from all around the community where some players agree, “That’s what happens when you do 14x better than projected, they hire more staff throughout the planned road map and make adjustments to their planned content route.”

“This stuff looks awesome. I’m still hoping for some mines and/or a tripwire, especially for bots and tanks,” another chimed in. Some players consider the CB-9 Exploding Crossbow the “Sweetest of liberty” as it deploys powerful exploding bolts that upon direct impact deal highest damage.

Players are in awe of the new armor too. “Those capes are siiiiick,” said some as Eagle’s Fury caught the attention of most of them and they absolutely “Love that shape.”