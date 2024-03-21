Helldivers 2 “amazing detail” on weapon magazine is easy to miss

Helldivers 2 has several small details when it comes to the design of the game. However, players have recently come across another design that is related to the weapon magazine and it is easy to miss.

Players have recently noticed that when you use a magazine and throw it away, you can see how many bullets have been used or wasted. This can be found by simply looking at the discarded magazine on the ground.

The discussion was initiated by a Reddit user who posted a screenshot of three discarded magazines that the number of bullets used clearly visible. Other players joined in the conversation, fascinated by the discovery.

One such user commented, “A constant reminder of all the potential managed democracy you wasted,” while another user chimed in, “Inb4 some hosts unironically start sniffing the ground to see whether or not they should kick someone.”

A different user mentioned, “Also, that’s super cool. I’m a sucker for this type of detail,” and finally, one Helldivers 2 player expressed, “That’s cool never noticed that but then again can’t say I’ve had time to stop and look.”

It’s safe to assume that most of the players liked this detail given this positive reception. However, they also agreed it is something that will be hard to notice especially when in combat. This kind of detail shows the amount of effort the developers have put in to make this game a success.