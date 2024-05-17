Helldivers 2 players want this one change to Bile Titans

Helldivers 2 players love making their lives harder while on missions, but one key Bile Titan idea could just be worth the perfect aim you’d need.

Bile Titans are often enough to send a shiver down the spines of loyal democratic soldiers. They’re deadly, huge, quicker than they look, and just pretty gross all in all. But that doesn’t stop them from spawning when you least want them to and refusing to go down, even if you drop a 500kg on top of them.

Now, just to make their own lives both harder and much more satisfying, Helldivers 2 players are calling for the ability to one-shot a Bile Titan by shooting a rocket into their open mouths.

Arrowhead Game Studios

Sharing their idea on the Helldivers 2 Reddit, one user wanted to “encourage tricky plays” suggesting that a “Bile Titan should die in one rocket if hit in the mouth during puke.”

One of the Bile Titan’s key destructive features is its vomit, projecting devastating acid onto the player before it eventually stomps you to death if you haven’t burned beforehand. So now fans want to punish the Terminid for its puking tendencies, while also celebrating some impressive aim.

Naturally, fans thought this idea was hilarious, with many adding that, if it’s a successful hit “It should make a stock gulping sound, followed by the titan cartoonishly ballooning for a second then exploding in a shower of bug guts.”

However, others were shocked that the idea hadn’t already been implemented, commenting: “I was shocked when I found out you couldn’t damage a titan by shooting its open mouth. This is like basic gaming/sci-fi physics. Shooting somethings open mouth should deal massive damage.”

While it’s not in Helldivers 2 yet, it’s clear the playerbase would love to be able to kill a Bile Titan from the inside – that or they just love adding new challenges to the ever-changing shooter.