Helldivers 2 players want the return of classic damage type to their arsenal

Helldivers 2 has a variety of damage types, but a classic from its predecessor needs to be returned.

Helldivers 2 has quite a lot of damage types namely incendiary, explosive, and three different kinds of armor piercing. However, the game currently lacks a toxic (poison) damage type, and players want it back.

The original Helldivers had a poison damage type where TOX-13 Avenger and AR-14D Paragon were quite famous. These weapons could shoot poison rounds, which was one of the most fun aspects of the predecessor.

Helldivers 2 could introduce this quite easily through the Gas-type weapons. Currently, there is a Gas Stratagem called the Orbital Gas Strike. However, this can be expanded upon to weapons as well, which will further enhance the arsenal of the players.

Several fans on Reddit shared this sentiment and want the return of this damage type. One such enthusiastic fan claimed that if their “beloved” poison pack returns, it will be an “instant purchase” from them.

Helldivers 2 is quite diverse, and there is a lot of room for variety. Poison is not a new concept, as the previous Helldivers had it, and even another popular title, Destiny 2, has it. It is a fun damage type where you will notice the ticking damage where slowly enemies are shredded down.

It will fall into the category of damage over time, similar to the Incendiary. However, it will be a new way of playing, which is always a welcome addition.

Currently, poison is wishful thinking, but the game has been out for less than six months. Whether poison gets added or not, players can keep looking forward to it in the coming days.