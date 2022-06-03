Sources: Sentinels Halo targeting Renegade to replace Lethul on dynasty squad

In one of the biggest roster moves in Halo esports history, Dexerto sources have confirmed that the Sentinels Halo squad is looking to replace two-time world champion Tony ‘LethuL’ Campbell with Cloud9’s Jonathan ‘Renegade’ Willette.

The current Sentinels roster is one of the most prolific in Halo history. The quartet of Lethul, Paul ‘SnakeBite’ Duarte, Bradley ‘Frosty’ Bergstrom, and Mathew ‘Royal2’ Fiorante have teamed together at almost every event since 2016 (besides Frosty’s short stint as a Call of Duty pro from 2018-2020).

They won two world championships together on top of multiple other tournaments, becoming one of the most dominant sides in all of esports.

They’ve been a standout team in Halo Infinite, too, placing fourth at HCS Raleigh before taking home the trophy at HCS Kansas City. Now, though, they’re eyeing changes to the team.

Sources have confirmed to Dexerto that Sentinels are working hard to reach a buyout agreement with Cloud9 to bring Renegade to the team.

Renegade played a key role as Cloud9 won HCS Raleigh before but they were defeated by Sentinels in Kansas City, where Lethul and co. ran out 4-0 in the grand final to secure the trophy.

As previously reported by Dexerto, Cloud9 have set their sights on FaZe Clan’s Adam ‘Bound’ Gray as a replacement for Renegade — they even won the NA HCS Pro Series #5 with him, beating OpTic Gaming to the top spot.

It is unclear at the time of writing what Lethul’s next steps will be.

Should this move go ahead, the new Sentinels roster will be: