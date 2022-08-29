Sources: FaZe Clan Halo pick up KingNick to replace Snip3down ahead of HCS Orlando Major

According to Dexerto sources, FaZe Clan are adding Nick ‘KingNick’ Panzella to their Halo Infinite roster after the departure of Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona.

FaZe Halo have only recently undergone some major changes, picking up Jonathan ‘Renegade’ Willette (despite interest from Sentinels) alongside Snip3down, Michael ‘Falcated’ Garcia, and Tyler ‘Spartan’ Ganza.

The news comes days after Snip3down revealed he would be leaving the team, citing a number of huge issues and calling teaming with the current roster “the worst experience ever.”

With Snip3down’s departure from the team, which came just a few short months after his complaints about the direction of Halo esports and hints at a desire to return to Apex, it appears that FaZe will have at least one new member at the HCS Orlando Major.

Sources told Dexerto that KingNick is taking over in Snip3down’s place, with around a month to go before the HCS Orlando Major, which starts on September 25.

KingNick is currently a player for Pioneers, having joined them in July 2022 after almost a year on eUnited.

In KingNick’s short stint on the team, Pioneers placed 4th in the NA Open Series and 7-8th in the HCS North America Super.

Once this move goes ahead, the FaZe Clan Halo team heading into the Orlando Major will be: