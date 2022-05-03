Snip3down teases Apex Legends pro return amid Halo Infinite concerns: “I’m not happy”

FaZe Clan’s Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona is working on a return to Apex Legends after growing frustrations in Halo esports may possibly lead to another career switch.

The Halo legend isn’t too pleased with the progress, or lack thereof, on Infinite’s development and is entertaining the idea of switching back to EA’s circuit, possibly in time for the ALGS Championship in July.

“I am not a fan,” Snip3down said. “I’m not happy. I’m not happy. I’m not at all. That’s why I’m trying to go to that Raleigh event.”

NICKMERCS interrupted by saying “come back to Apex,” to which the FaZe member simply responded with: “It’s in the works, let’s just put it that way.”

It’s unclear if the FPS pro will stay with FaZe Clan to lead a new branch of the org or if he intends to land on another team. The latter could open the door to a TSM return or another competitor looking to add top-tier talent.

The streamer joked that he would even go to the ALGS Championship and see if there’s an open spot he could fill on a team but at the moment he’s just “trying to figure s**t out.”

Snip3down’s departure from the Apex scene took an emotional toll on the 31-year-old vet. He’s best known for his time with TSM Apex alongside Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen and Jordan ‘Reps’ Wolfe.

Even after his switch to Halo Infinite, Snip3down couldn’t stay far away from the Apex scene, joining NICKMERCS’ ALGS squad before having to step down due to conflicting schedules with the Halo Championship Open Series.

The mounting issues in Halo Infinite from both a gameplay and competitive standpoint has been a major point of contention with its fan base.

During the launch period for Halo Infinite, the FPS Arena shooter’s esports scene and overall fanbase got a surge of support to users upon release. Esports orgs and players were getting back into the Halo ecosystem, but its honeymoon period would soon end.

343 Industries are intent to fix the biggest issues around Halo Infinite and its esport, but it seems at least Snip3down already has a foot out the door to once again compete in Apex.