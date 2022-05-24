Sources: Cloud9 Halo target FaZe’s Bound as Renegade seeks move

Top-ranked Halo Infinite side Cloud9 are making a major change to the roster, sources have told Dexerto, with Jonathan ‘Renegade’ Willette on his way out just weeks after the team’s second-place finish at the HCS Kansas City Major.

Cloud9 took home the trophy in Raleigh, kicking off their Halo Infinite 2022 season in style, before falling in the grand final to a resurgent Sentinels side in Kansas City.

While they battle for North American supremacy against the likes of Sentinels and OpTic Gaming, Cloud9 could be facing some major changes, as turmoil within the team has brought the players to breaking point.

Sources have told Dexerto that 2018 world champion Jonathan ‘Renegade’ Willette is seeking pastures new with another top NA side.

While nothing is set in stone yet, and no buyouts agreed upon, Cloud9 are in talks to bring FaZe Clan’s Adam ‘Bound’ Gray into the fold.

Bound is still a young gun in his Halo esports journey, with HCS Raleigh being his first Major LAN tournament since he started competing in Halo 5.

Bound has not been scrimming with FaZe Clan, who are also facing issues, with Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona admitting he wants to spread his time between Halo and Apex Legends, saying he’s “not happy at all” with the state of Halo Infinite.

Should these changes go through, the Cloud9 roster going forward would be as follows: