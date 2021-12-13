Snip3down leaves TSM Apex Legends to pursue Halo Infinite with FaZe

Snip3down is officially leaving Team SoloMid, aka TSM FTX. The veteran FPS player departs his Apex Legends team in order to return to his original title, Halo, on FaZe Clan’s Halo Infinite roster.

At 30 years old, Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona has been a professional FPS player for over a decade. A former Halo pro, he won 20-plus major event wins in the game, with popular organizations like Evil Geniuses and EnVyUs.

Before Halo Infinite’s release, though, Snip3down shifted over to Apex Legends — where he competed alongside Jordan ‘Reps’ Wolfe and Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen. The trio won a number of events and placed third in June 2021’s ALGS Championship.

Following Halo Infinite’s December 2021 release and ahead of the $250,000 HCS Kickoff Major in Raleigh, North Carolina, Snip3down decided to leave Apex for his former title. The team announced the news on December 13, before his new org was revealed.

Snip3down leaves TSM Apex Legends for Halo Infinite

Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened. Today we part ways with @Snip3down. Watching you and the boys over the last year has been a joy. We thank you for everything you brought to #TSM and we wish you nothing but the best for your return to Halo ✊ pic.twitter.com/xLVUsTMUvU — TSM FTX (@TSM) December 13, 2021

As explained during a video about the announcement, Snip3down confirmed that he “will be switching to Halo Infinite competitively.” And with that decision comes his departure from TSM.

Most fans understand the decision, as Halo Infinite presents an opportunity for him to revisit his former title. And, in the responses, his TSM (former) teammate, ImperialHal, replied with a sweet “til next time, old man.”

Snip3down joins FaZe Clan’s Halo Infinite roster

As far as where he’ll be playing Halo, Snip3down has now officially been announced as a member of FaZe Clan’s new lineup.

He joins Jesse ‘bubu dubu’ Moeller, Adam ‘Bound’ Gray, and Michael ‘Falcated’ Garcia on the roster. With the HCS Kickoff scheduled for December 17-19, FaZe will have their chance to make a mark on Halo Infinite early.