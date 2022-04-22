What is Project Q? Leak claims new Ubisoft battle royale in the works

A renowned leaker has claimed that Ubisoft are working on a new battle royale game that is secretly being called “Project Q” for now. It will also feature a PVP mode akin to a popular Call of Duty variation.

Ubisoft have previously tried to offer the world their own vision of battle royale with Hyper Scape. The project was unsuccessful, its player count dropped off very quickly, and the servers are set to be shut down on April 28, 2022.

This doesn’t seem to have deterred Ubisoft though as they are apparently already working on a new BR game. Not only that, but it will also come with a traditional, competitive multiplayer component.

Ubisoft working on new BR game

The source is none other than Tom Henderson who has swiftly become one of the most reliable names in his field when it comes to video game leaks.

In an exclusive story for exputer, he said: “Eight sources have confirmed the development of a new game being developed by French studio Ubisoft Bordeaux.”

He also opened up about the nature of the game modes: “Project Q has two game modes; one is called “Showdown,” which is the game’s take on a Battle Royale consisting of only four teams of two players. The second mode, named “Battle Zone,” is the game’s Battle Arena mode, where players need to reach 100 points in order to win with two teams of four players.”

Ubisoft is working on a new PvP Battle Arena game, that also has Battle Royale.@XputerE EXCLUSIVE:https://t.co/Ex4rkSIkAv — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) April 21, 2022

The game has also been touted as an “innovative and modern PvP battle arena game” and its graphical style will be similar to Overwatch. Although it will be interesting to see how this BR game mode works with it seemingly only consisting of eight players, instead of giant lobbies like in other BR games.

Ubisoft knows they are a big enough company to hold their hands up and say that Hyper Scape wasn’t quite the rival to Fortnite they hoped it would be and they will surely have learned a lot from past mistakes.

Henderson says that the game is in its “early stages of development” so it could be some time until the game is officially unveiled, let alone be released.