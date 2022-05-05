Off The Grid battle royale: Neill Blomkamp, trailer, more

The battle royale genre shows no signs of slowing down as Off The Grid looks to enter the race for supremacy. The project is a dystopian shooter being led by District 9 director Neill Blomkamp and we’ve got all the latest information on the game.

With the likes of Apex, Fortnite, and Warzone continuing to occupy the time of millions of gamers both on Twitch and in-game, there’s clear evidence that battle royale is as hot as ever. Ubisoft are attempting another crack at the genre and there’s even word that 343 Industries are bringing BR to Halo Infinite too.

Advertisement

Now, Off The Grid is a new take on the format from Gunzilla Games. The cyberpunk project is still relatively fresh and not too much is known about it, but the devs have pulled back the curtain and given us some insight as to what to expect.

Contents

Does Off The Grid have a release date?

Gunzilla Games haven’t outlined a date or anything specific for Off The Grid’s release, however, on the debut trailer for the game, Gunzilla Games have told players to: “Tool up for 2023.”

So, the project is obviously in its primitive stages and it could be some time before we learn more about the game. At least by saying 2023, Gunzilla Games have given themselves a hefty amount of time to ensure the title is released when they are satisfied.

Advertisement

Off The Grid gameplay

The only footage we’ve seen of the game so far is of a soldier that looks like they had their body cybernetically augmented and are getting ready to enter a location.

In terms of verbal details on the game, Gunzilla Games have said: “A Battle Royale like no other, in OTG, 150 players fight each other in PvP (Player Vs Player) skirmishes, as well as PvE (Player Vs Environment) storyline missions using the same map inhabited by other players in real-time.”

They continued: “Players have the freedom to control how the hard-boiled story unfolds, with each decision made directly impacting everyone’s gameplay. Core to the experience and deep narrative structure is the unique way in which players can craft, customize, and trade their in-game items with each other. In OTG, the lines between hero and villain become blurred as players fight to survive the covert corporate battles of the future.”

Advertisement

Who’s working on Off The Grid battle royale?

Gunzilla Games are the devs for Off The Grid, but one of the most intriguing elements of the project is the inclusion of Hollywood director Neill Blomkamp. The South African has masterminded several noteworthy pictures including District 9, Elysium, Chappie, and Demonic.

Neill himself has commented on his involvement in the upcoming game: “With OTG, our ambition is not only to create the Battle Royale 2.0 by adding deep player progression, but to build an evolving world designed to take on a life of its own, changing in unexpected ways each time a player rejoins the game. With an innovative approach to the Battle Royale core session flow and a deep narrative experience, we add purpose to each element of the game, allowing players to revisit the OTG world repeatedly where there is always something new to find and explore, and for us to expand upon.”

Advertisement

Off The Grid trailer

A 38-second teaser trailer is all we have for Off The Grid for the time being, but you can already get the sense of the cyberpunk themes from the character in the shot, the music, and the style of the fonts used.

Here’s the trailer in full for you to view.

There are plenty more games on the radar to look forward to and you can check them out here:

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Overwatch 2 | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | God of War: Ragnarok | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | Forspoken | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman | DokeV | FFXVI | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Sonic Frontiers | Dragon Age 4 | Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild sequel | The Witcher 3 next-gen patch | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Haunted Chocolatier