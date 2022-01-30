Halo TV series official trailer and release date revealed

After over a year of teases, fans finally got a look at the Halo TV series official trailer which showcased Master Chief, the Spartans, and more. There was even a release date shown.

Microsoft’s FPS Halo is one of the most popular video games of all time and for years now people have been waiting patiently for the TV series to get kicked off and running.

Back on December 9, 2021, we got a teaser of what the show will entail and were told to hang tight for 2022 as the show would be coming up.

That time has finally come as the show is set to launch in March and without further ado, let’s take a look at the official trailer for “Halo The Series.”

Halo TV series trailer



On January 30, Halo fans got their first look at the official trailer for the TV series that is coming to Paramount+. We have embedded it for you to watch above.

The storyline is rumored to be set far in the future where Halo’s Spartans are getting ready to battle in a war against an alien army known as the Covenant.

In the trailer, we get out first look at this as we see the Spartans fighting off aliens. Of course, what would a Halo trailer be without a tease of the famous Master Chief, who is expected to have a massive role in the series. He even closes out the clip by saying “Find the Halo, win the war.” You’ll have to tune in for yourself to watch it all unfold.

Halo TV series release date

At the end of the trailer, it was revealed that the show will be coming on March 24, 2022 and it will be exclusively on Paramount+.

It is unknown the exact amount of episodes that will be in the show and if they will all release at once. We will update you in our dedicated hub when we have more information.