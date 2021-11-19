When is Halo Infinite Season 2? Release date and co-op mode explained

Halo Infinite Season 2 was originally set for an early 2022 release but 343 Industries have confirmed that the game’s second season has been delayed – what does that mean for the co-op mode that was promised to land alongside it?

Halo Infinite doesn’t officially release until Dec. 8, but the timetable for the game’s second season has already been shifted back off of its initial starting date.

According to a statement from 343’s Joseph Staten players are in for a longer-than-expected wait for the game’s cooperative campaign and Forge modes that were previously expected to arrive at the end of Season 2 and Season 3 respectively.

When is Halo Infinite Season 2?

In a statement released through Halo Waypoint, the Chief of Creative suggested that players shouldn’t expect Season 2 to begin until May 2022.

“We made the decision to extend Season 1 to give ourselves more time to ensure Season 2 meets our high-quality bar and so we can finish development for Season 2 in a healthy and sustainable way for our team.”

Is co-op coming to Halo Infinite in Season 2?

While the extension of Season 1 is intended to make for a better gameplay experience all around, it does mean that both co-op and Forge will be delayed alongside the arrival of each new season.

Staten confirmed the new plan in an interview with EuroGamer, emphasizing that plans could change as the dev team looks to solve any problems players discover along the way: “Our goal still remains what I said before, which is to ship campaign co-op with Season 2 and Forge with Season 3. But those remain goals.

“Those remain targets. And we can’t commit to any hard dates right now, because as we’re seeing with this multiplayer beta, other things might move up in the priority stack for us.”

While the plan is still in action so far, we’ll keep this page up-to-date with the newest developments and news regarding the mode’s release.

That’s all we know about Season 2 so far! If you’re looking for more Halo news, be sure to check out our release hub to keep up to date with the latest news.