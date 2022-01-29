FormaL already has multiple Halo Infinite ‘offers’ following Sentinels exit

After filling in for Sentinels, one of the best FPS players of all time, Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper, is a free agent in Halo Infinite and teams are already trying to send him offers to compete.

FormaL is considered to be one of the greatest players ever by many fans. As a Call of Duty and Halo champion, he carries an incredible amount of stock.

When it was announced that Sentinels would be losing Royal2 to a suspension, the team didn’t hesitate to pick up the star.

While it was only a temporary spot, he still caught the attention of many teams in the world with his incredible performances. So much, that he might already have some offers to compete at upcoming events.

FormaL gets Halo offers after time on Sentinels

Came up short in the finals vs C9 GGs to them, after Anaheim any teams that wanna make something happen let’s do it. It was a pleasure playing with the SEN boys 🥳 — OpTic FormaL (@FormaL) January 28, 2022

After Sentinels’ run ended in the Grand Finals of the January 27 Pro Series tournament, FormaL confirmed that it was his last ride with the red and white Spartans. However, he said he’s ready to keep working and told any interested teams “Let’s do it.”

This caught the eye of some top organizations in the Halo and Esports scene. Orgs like G2 and TSM were sliding into his mentions trying to attract the attention of the pro.

G2’s CEO Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodríguez hit the pro with a classic “hello.” While TSM’s official account and VP of Esports Dominic Kallas wanted to talk. TSM is currently not in the HCS scene but that doesn’t mean that the org wouldn’t want to build a roster around one of the greatest.

During his two-month tenure with Sentinels, he competed at HCS Raleigh where the team placed fourth and even sent OpTic home. FormaL also competed in multiple online pro series events and earned points for the season.

Birthday buff activated 🥳@FormaL drops 21 kills for @Sentinels to eliminate his own org @OpTic and secure Top 4. pic.twitter.com/j5hUimPR29 — Dexerto Esports (@DexertoEsports) December 19, 2021

As for now, it appears that the FPS legend will be on the sidelines for the next couple of weeks. With HCS Anaheim set for February 11, he will probably need to wait for the event to conclude before he starts his journey with another team.

As for now, it appears that the FPS legend will be on the sidelines for the next couple of weeks. With HCS Anaheim set for February 11, he will probably need to wait for the event to conclude before he starts his journey with another team.