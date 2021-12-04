100 Thieves x Halo Infinite collaboration: release date, merch, how to get

Popular esports organization 100 Thieves is elevating their game with a Halo Infinite apparel collaboration. Here’s everything to know about its release date and how to get the merch.

100 Thieves CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag had teased the possibility of 100 Thieves entering the Halo Championship Series circuit but it appears they will team up with the game instead.

The org is well known for limited merch drops, even being referred to as a “Hoodie Org” from time to time. For their next collab, 100 Thieves are going all out with their Halo Infinite mashup that will include an array of items up for grabs.

Here is everything you need to know about their latest apparel drop, its launch date, how to get it and what’s available.

100 Thieves x Halo Infinite merch release date & how to get

The 100 Thieves merch drop is scheduled to go live on December 6 at 12PM PST / 3PM EST. To purchase the apparel all you need to do is visit the 100 Thieves official website and it should be listed on the front page.

People need to keep in mind that there is probably a limited stock so you will need to be quick on your feet for this exclusive drop.

At the time of writing this, it is unknown what exactly will be posted on the website but from the video, there is a quick glance at a hoodie. We will update you when more information is out.

Community reacts to 100 Thieves x Halo Infinite merch

The community is already extremely excited about this, while the community hasn’t seen what’s coming some 100 Thieves members are building the hype.

Legit the best collab of all time. 🤯 — NoahJ456 (@NoahJ456) December 4, 2021

Dreams really do come true. — 100T Tommey (@Tommey) December 4, 2021

Other people are eager to see what’s coming. One person said, “Words can’t describe how excited I am for this.” While another added, “My body is so ready.”

For now, everyone is left with a little tease but if this is anything like past 100 Thieves drops then it is certain to amaze.