Rockstar promises fix after players blast “pathetic” GTA 5 character transfer rules

Rockstar has promised changes are in the pipeline after players blasted the GTA 5 character transfer rules for the next-gen version as “pathetic,” with some asking for refunds.

Initially, Rockstar Support told players that if they had already transferred their profiles from Xbox One or PS4 to PC, they wouldn’t be able to move it again to Xbox Series X/S or PS5.

This caused a bit of outrage in the community, with hundreds of players calling out the policy.

Once the community got riled up enough to demand refunds though, Rockstar quickly backtracked.

GTA 5 profile transfers called “pathetic” by players

Players roasted Rockstar’s initial response to whether or not player transfers would be allowed again, with one calling the move “straight-up pathetic.”

“Pushing hard for those shark cards. Absolutely pathetic,” another replied. “Veteran players, if they even decide to return and restart their characters, will just build back their money with the methods they used before. Shameful company.” Read More: All new GTA Online next-gen exclusive vehicles & prices The outrage quickly spread from Reddit to Twitter and other social media as well. Rockstar responds It didn’t take long for Rockstar to respond, assuring fans they were working on a fix. They said: “We’re currently working to resolve the issue with GTA Online profile migration for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S where those migrating from PS4 or Xbox One are currently blocked due to previously migrating those accounts to PC, and will update everyone once this is working as intended.”

We're currently working to resolve the issue with GTA Online profile migration for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S where those migrating from PS4 or Xbox One are currently blocked due to previously migrating those accounts to PC, and will update everyone once this is working as intended. — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) March 14, 2022

Interestingly, Rockstar Support called the it an “issue” when they addressed it on Twitter, and not a rule set in stone as the support rep made it seem in the initial email.

Following the community getting up in arms about player transfers though, the developers confirmed it will be available.

So, if it isn’t working for you just yet, don’t panic, and give it another shot later on.