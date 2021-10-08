Rockstar officially unveils GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition has been officially unveiled by Rockstar with a new teaser trailer. The pack will include remastered versions of all three Grand Theft Auto games from the 3D Universe.

After months of waiting and plenty of rumors, Rockstar has officially confirmed the remasters of the GTA Trilogy – GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas.

The highly sought-after bundle will release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC later this year, with the developers teasing the GTA 3 anniversary as a possible release point.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition release date

No concrete release data has been announced as of yet. The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will include all GTA titles from the PS2 era, meaning players will once again get to explore Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas as Claude, Tommy Vercetti, and CJ.

Each title will be remastered for current gen with the PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC versions running in 4K and 60fps. Though, don’t fret about the nostalgia trip being completely ruined.

Despite the updated graphics and such, the remasters will have the feel of the old games.

Rockstar deleting older versions of GTA games

The company has also confirmed they will be removing all existing versions of the games from digital stores as early as next week.

This will mean that the remastered versions will be the only ones available for digital purchase shortly.

More details will be released in the coming weeks as we get closer to jumping back into the old games.