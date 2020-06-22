New Rockstar job listing hints that GTA 6 could be almost finished

Many Grand Theft Auto fans believe that a few new Rockstar Games job listings could hint at GTA 6 actually being near completion.

It's difficult to think of an unannounced game ever being as highly anticipated as Grand Theft Auto 6. It has been nearly seven years since the original launch of GTA V, but speculation over a sequel has never quite stopped.

The PS5 reveal was disappointing for many, with a GTA V next-gen remaster being announced instead of GTA 6, but recent job listings could suggest that a sixth installment is not actually that far away.

Job listings for Rockstar India, dating back to the start of June, advertise positions for game-testers, suggesting a game is nearing completion. Rockstar has long been known as a global company, with studios in England, Scotland, the USA, and India.

The game's responsibilities are also advertised, requiring applicants to be able to "test games and applications across various platforms, gaining an extensive knowledge of each".

The listings suggest that Rockstar are testing a game near completion. If a game - or, at least, large portions of a game - was not nearly completed, the developer's focus would not be on game testing, but on broader development.

Confirmation of a GTA V Remaster was taken as a hint that GTA 6 is not particularly close to completion, but the new job listings have cast doubt on this.

It seems that fans will have to continue to wait for a reveal and official confirmation. Rumors thus far have stated that the game could be up to 70% complete, but these job listings suggest it could be even higher.