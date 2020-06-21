Genius GTA Online tip completely removes timer on sell missions

Grand Theft Auto Online players have uncovered a clever trick that allows them to completely eliminate the countdown clock from the sell missions for their different businesses.

Aside from heists and using the double cash rewards to your advantage, the best way to make money in GTA Online comes through the different businesses. Be it an Arcade, a nightclub, a gunrunning bunker, or the Motorcycle Club, these businesses make money in the background while you do whatever else you want.

However, to get the money in your Maze Bank account, you do have to complete a sell mission when the time is right. This involves racing against the clock to complete a few deliveries and the small amount of time can be annoying – especially if all your businesses are located in the northern part of the map.

Yet one player, Reddit user santosrmrz, has uncovered a neat trick that allows players to completely avoid the countdowns on the missions, making them easier than normal.

According to the Redditor, if you open up your phone just as the sell mission is getting underway – just before Lester, Agent 14 or LJT call you, in fact – and leave the phone open, the countdown clock will freeze and not work as normal. This means you’ll have as much time as you need to sell your stock.

However, before you rush off and try to use the tip for your missions, there are a few things to note. For starters, it may not work when you get a Post-Ops version of the sell mission – though plenty of players just close application when that shows up anyway.

Two, LJT might call you before you can even pull out your phone before the Motorcycle Club missions, so you’ll have to be super quick on those ones.

While the trick doesn’t really break any rules, it might be worth keeping an eye on future updates from Rockstar as they could eliminate it with a patch.

They haven’t done just yet, so it’s worth pulling off during your sell missions so you can take your time with things.