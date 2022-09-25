Mysterious GTA Online bug makes driving through Los Santos a nightmare

GTA Online’s Los Santos can be a dangerous place, but the threat level goes to eleven when NPC cars suddenly become magnetized to nearby players.

The streets of Los Santos have always been precarious to navigate but this new bug makes driving a near impossible task. There’s no obvious reason as to why a car would jump traffic to attack a player, but that’s exactly what happened to one unsuspecting driver who was just making their way around town.

It didn’t work out too bad for this driver, but there’s no question that it has potential to be game-ruining in certain situations.

GTA Online player showcases the dangers of the unpredictable “car magnet” bug

The clip in question started with a standard drive through the city, with the player’s Kuruma coming up onto the curb right away as they weaved through traffic. Nothing looked out of the ordinary even as they swerved through an intersection and onto the next street, but after making some aggressive maneuvers to get around the lane-blocking traffic, things quickly went sideways.

An oncoming car caused the driver to make some quick adjustments but before they could completely recover, a random car seemingly turns magnetic and attempts to stick itself to the passenger side of the Kuruma.

One user theorized that this is proof of the NPC drivers being programmed to directly interfere with players from time to time. “This shows how much cars are programmed to get in your way, to the point where some unexpected trajectories cause the AI to just whoosh out of there,” they said.

Another player commented that it seems to happen more often during CEO jobs than anywhere else: “Two or three times a mission I’ll have a vehicle go warp speed and chat across multiple lanes of traffic or run a red light to bring me to a stop.”

Regardless of what caused it or how often it happens, this bug has the potential to bring all of someone’s fun to an end in the blink of an eye. While the driver in this clip handled it deftly, it’s easy to see how it could cause big problems for someone with less skill behind the wheel.