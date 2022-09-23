GTA Online players unearth secret GTA 6 asset Rockstar added 4 years ago

The GTA 6 leaks have given players a lot of new info about their upcoming return to Vice City and it turns out that Rockstar has been using assets from the next installment in GTA Online.

GTA players were stunned this week when 90 videos of GTA 6 appeared online following a hack at Rockstar Games. While Rockstar was quick to take the content down, the damage was done and many had their first glimpse at the game.

Leaks confirmed the game’s female and male protagonists, Vice City, and an assortment of other details, but one thing, in particular, has stood out and is getting attention from eagle-eyed players.

One of the clips showed off a new Vice City Metro and fans were able to draw a comparison between it and content added to GTA Online back in 2018.

Fans make big GTA 6 discovery in GTA Online

In a post on Reddit, user ‘StrangeInMoM’ pointed out that a logo on the side of a monorail car in the leaked footage was very similar to one added in the Arena War DLC in December of 2018.

“I wonder what other brands added in GTA Online in the recent years have been taken from (or are hints at or references to) GTA VI?” they pondered.

Other players were blown away by this discovery, as it suggests that GTA 6 assets have been created four years ago and inserted into GTA Online.

“Kinda surprised I haven’t seen anyone bring it up before because in my opinion, this the closest thing Rockstar has done to hint towards GTA 6’s setting,” one player wrote.

“If this was 4 years ago it can kind of show where they were in development to have assets like that,” hypothesized another.

“This means 4 years ago the Metro Mule logo was finalized enough to be teased, finalized assets can easily steer into the state of world development and the environment, which in return can show where the game was at the time and how far it’s actually progressed.”

It will be very interesting to see what other connections players can make and if there are more GTA 6 assets hidden in GTA Online just waiting to be found.