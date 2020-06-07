How to play Flag War in GTA Online

There are plenty of activities and ways to kill time in Grand Theft Auto Online but with Flag War being a part of the new daily objectives, players are desperate to get involved.

As regular GTA Online players know, each day you log in and start roaming the streets of Los Santos, you are given a new set of daily objectives. These tasks can be as simple as performing a wheelie for ten meters or as hard as racking up a lengthy killstreak without taking damage.

Completing the challenges will award you with rewards – usually in the form of Reputation or small amounts of cash. Though, if you’re not too bothered about the rewards and just want the acclaim of finishing the objectives, here is how you can do so.

How to participate in Flag War in GTA Online

The newest, and most puzzling objective to some, comes in the form of participating in a game of Flag War. However, the game mode isn’t one that you’ll be sent via your jobs menu or phone.

Instead, it is a part of the Arena War add-on, so you’ll have to use the GTA Online menus. Simply head over to jobs, find Arena War, and then select Flag War. You’ll be searching for a game in no time after that. Though it might sound fun, the game mode might be tough for new players.

Pause GTA Online Select Jobs Find Arena War Select Flag War Wait for the game to load and then complete the match

How to sell Counterfeit Cash in GTA Online

Aside from that, there are also other objectives that you can tick off. One comes in the form of selling Counterfeit Cash. Now, for this, you need a Counterfeit Cash Factory that comes from the Motorcycle Club business.

If you recently downloaded GTA V from the Epic Games Store, you should be entitled to one for free thanks to the Criminal Enterprise Starter pack. If not, try to find an MC that is recruiting and running businesses already.

Head to a Counterfeit Cash Factory Open up the laptop that sits on the desk Select the ‘sell stock’ button Complete the deliveries of counterfeit cash

The different Motorcycle Club businesses can be pretty lucrative, but if you’re unsure which is the best one to pursue, be sure to use our guide on the matter.

There are plenty of other ways to make money pretty quickly in GTA Online, but you might need some start-up fees for those too.