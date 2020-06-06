GTA Online exploit lets you save any CEO job outfit

This simple trick lets players keep any of their CEO outfits saved in GTA Online even after retiring from their in-game organization.

Organizations were introduced to GTA Online during the massive Executives and Other Criminals content update in 2015, allowing players to become CEOs or VIPs and take on new missions in Los Santos.

While many new game modes and jobs were introduced in the update, one aspect that initially caught players' eyes were the exclusive outfits, only available to those with the CEO status.

GTA Online players have had plenty of time to try them out since their initial release, however, one YouTuber Tobster 2346 recently shared a trick that would allow you to save all of the different CEO styles to your outfits.

Once saved, you would be able to equip the CEO outfits in GTA Online without needing to maintain your own Organization. You can follow all of the steps below to try it out for yourself.

How to save any CEO outfits in GTA Online

Go to your interaction menu. Select ‘Jobs’ in the Hide Options tab and change ‘All Jobs’ to the Custom setting. Make your way to the blue job circle outside of the Sub Urban store in Hawick, Vinewood. Register your character as a CEO and choose the outfit you want to save. Once you’re ready go into the blue circle and launch the race. Confirm all settings and press play until you reach the ‘Choose your Vehicle’ screen, from here you will need to press Right or Left on your D-pad four times and then quit the race. After quitting the race you should spawn back in the same circle in your original outfit. You will then need to go into the store and press right on the D-pad to browse some of the shirts in front of you. Once here, you will simply need to wait until it kicks you from choosing anything. After you get booted out and your CEO outfit is re-equipped, retire as a CEO and you should be able to save that outfit for future use.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KvezC-SpXwo

It is worth noting that if you wait too long to browse the clothes after leaving the race, your outfit will switch back by itself, which will require you to start the steps over.

Once you have saved your favorite CEO outfits in the store, feel free to revert the map settings and enjoy switching between your new styles.