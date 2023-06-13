How to get new Tactical SMG in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

There’s a new SMG available in GTA Online as part of the San Andreas Mercenariesupdate, the Tactical SMG. Here’s how you can get it for yourself.

With the release of the San Andreas Mercenaries update on June 13, 2023, Grand Theft Auto Online players are treated to lots of new content, including new vehicles.

But like previous updates, such as Diamond Casino that introduced the Navy Revolver or the Cayo Perico Heist update that added the Military Rifle to the arsenal, there’s a new weapon here too.

Article continues after ad

This time it is the Tactical SMG, a versatile submachine gun that stands out from the crowd. Priced at $292,500, the new SMG will be a must-try.

Where to buy Tactical SMG in GTA

The first step in getting your hands on it is to ensure your GTA Online is updated. The San Andreas Mercenaries update is essential for this new weapon. Once you’ve got the new update, here is how to get the SMG.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Make your way to the gun van – the location of the gun van changes every day, which you can check here. On June 13, the day of the update, for example, it is at Vespucci beach.

Article continues after ad

Rockstar The new Tactical SMG can be purchased for a 10% discount at the gun van.

The gun van is your one-stop shop for the latest and most effective weapons, making it the obvious place to find the Tactical SMG.

After reaching the gun van, scroll through the options until you find the Tactical SMG. You can purchase this new weapon for $292,500. While this might seem steep compared to the price of other SMGs, the investment is well worth it.

And, if you’ve got cash left over, your next stop may be checking out the new vehicles.