How to easily counter GTA Online’s on foot God Mode hackers

Grand Theft Auto Online players have got a pretty perfect, and hilarious, way to deal with God Mode hackers who decide to try and ruin sessions by staying on foot.

Even though the majority of GTA Online players are all about grinding out jobs and playing in a normal manner, there are plenty who are all about using exploits and hacks to their advantage.

Advertisement

The most popular of these, as you might expect, is the God Mode hack. Players can simply become invincible to enemy attacks, letting them cause havoc on the streets of Los Santos.

While plenty of these God Mode hackers decide to take things one step furthers by using a vehicle – usually a fighter jet – so that they are even more annoying, there are some brazen enough to stay on the ground and walk around with weapons.

Advertisement

Though, as Reddit user ralphgamboa shows, it is pretty easy to table the turns on a God Mode hacker if they decide to stay on the ground.

Read More: GTA Online leak reveals scrapped vehicles and content from summer update

All you need to do is use a vehicle like the Nightshark or Mobile Operations Centre that can take a lot of damage and withstand their attacks. Given that both can take a whole load of rockets before they explode, it can easily frustrate a hacker who isn’t getting their own way.

If you want to take things a little further, just do what ralphgamboa does and run them over. If you manage to trap the hacker under your car, they can’t do anything and the repeated animation of being run over stirs up some motion sickness vibes.

Advertisement

Of course, you aren’t going to kill the hacker by following these tips, but, if you manage to annoy them enough, they’ll probably leave you alone for the rest of the session or find another lobby to terrorize.

Read More: GTA 6 Vice City rumors reignited with mysterious website update

There are, however, passive God Mode players who aren’t able to die but aren’t able to shoot weapons either. They’re harmless and might even brighten your day up with some of their antics.