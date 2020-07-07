GTA Online glitch gives players a passive God Mode for VIP Work

A new glitch in GTA Online is giving players invincibility against enemy NPCs, but not other players. Nevertheless, it’s still a powerful tool for those who want to use it.

Getting killed in GTA: Online during an NPC mission can be one of the most frustrating things to happen to any player, old or new. However, a new glitch is apparently letting players zoom through VIP missions with no risk of dying at all.

Reddit user 'Gunflyzegaming' posted information about the glitch, along with a step by step process for how players could replicate it for themselves.

It does take a few steps, but if you want to be able to complete VIP missions with no interruption, or without having to deal with greifers, than this definitely may be worth a look.

First, you have to set your aim to free-aim instead of aim-assist. After that, you'll have to head to Ammunation and go to the armor stand, then join a player with the opposite aim settings then press accept, followed by a quick decline.

Once you do that, you'll need to go to the "kill yourself" option in the quick menu, but just before your character takes the pill, join the same person (with opposite aim) as you did in Ammunation while spamming the interact button. If you do it right, you'll end up in the armor menu with your screen black and white.

After that, all you have to do is wait to spawn outside, and you should come into the game as your own special demigod, unable to be killed by other players and NPCs, but able to rain down death on all AI characters that dare oppose you. As an important note: You can't kill other players, because that would just be unfair.

Of course, as with Rockstar and most other GTA Online glitches, it will only be a matter of time before this impromptu "God-Mode" bug is patched out, but for now, there's nothing stopping us from taking advantage of it.

If you don't want to take advantage of this glitch, or are already scared of those who do, don't worry, because you won't be able to kill other players while using this glitch - just NPCs.