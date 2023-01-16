GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition could be coming to Steam with a big discount

Rumor has it that Rockstar’s GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition is making its Steam debut soon, albeit at a highly discounted price.

The GTA Trilogy was released back in November 2021 across various consoles with its PC version held over on the Rockstar Store. Now, it seems like the three-pack is headed for new life by releasing in a few different places.

There’s no official word yet, but the latest rumors suggest that both Epic Games and Steam are preparing to host it for a mega-markdown.

GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition rumored to arrive on Steam and Epic Games Store

According to leaker BillBilKun, it’s expected to arrive on January 19 and will be 50% off for the first week.

Dedicated Grand Theft Auto fans will no doubt remember the tumultuous launch that these titles endured back in November 2021.

From day one the whole pack was embroiled in controversy over quality issues of all kinds. The problems were serious enough that players even started petitioning Rockstar Games for refunds.

The company did promise to overhaul these things and get all three titles polished up over time but many fans still aren’t happy with the state of things and they aren’t shy about voicing their disappointment.

“It baffles me that a year later, the game is still not at its true Definitive form, which is highly concerning for a company like Rockstar,” a fan complained in reply to the leak.

Other fans suggested that Steam and Epic shouldn’t even bother unless there’s a major update coinciding with their arrival, with one player saying they’d be better off “giving it away” to everyone if they’re trying to lure in new players.

There have been several updates over the past year but there’s no word on any future improvements as of now.