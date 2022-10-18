GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition update 1.04.5: Full patch notes

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

Many Grand Theft Auto players who bought The Trilogy: Definitive Edition have been left seriously disappointed and calling for changes since launch, but what has update 1.04.5 changed? Here, we have the official patch notes.

The Trilogy’s remastered version brought back many memories from years gone by, whether it be in San Andreas, Vice City, or elsewhere. Seeing the likes of Tommy Vercetti grace screens again was a moment lots of fans were looking forward to.

Unfortunately, the Definitive Edition was released with low review scores and attracted widespread criticism, after a whole host of bugs were discovered after launch.

It has since been reported that Rockstar would shift most of its resources from the remakes and Red Dead Redemption 2 over to the development of GTA 6, the next chapter in the series. That said, fans were given a glimmer of hope this October as an update dropped out of nowhere for the games.

On October 18, the game’s developers posted a tiny blog post to the Rockstar support page, showing the contents of the patch.

The title of the post says: “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Title Update Notes 1.04.5 (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)”

[October 18, 2022] General – All Platforms, All Titles

Stability improvements across all three titles on all platforms

Rockstar Games Even after the first set of changes, many believe The GTA Trilogy remastered leaves a lot to be desired.

Given that there is a lack of detail provided in the official notes, players have been left wondering exactly which parts of The Trilogy had been impacted by the changes.

According to some posts on GTA Forums, prevalent issues have not been addressed. These include bugs affecting vegetation, spelling mistakes in voice lines, and collision problems.

One user joked: “Take your time,” mocking the developers.

Stability issues and bugs have plagued the Definitive Edition since it was released in November 2021, and just over 2% of readers who visited the blog said the page was useful.