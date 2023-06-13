GTA Online: Vinewood Car Club location & how it works

A new feature called Vinewood Car Club is heading to GTA Online, exclusively for the GTA+ members, here’s its location, how it works, and everything else that you need to know.

Grand Theft Auto Online is adding lots of new content, including new vehicles with the release of the San Andreas Mercenaries update on June 13, 2023.

One of those new features is the Vinewood Car Club, exclusive for the members of the GTA+ club. The feature will allow you to test-drive vehicles and even buy them at a discounted price.

Article continues after ad

Rockstar also promises to expand the club’s perks with future updates.

How does GTA Online’s Vinewood Car Club work?

Rockstar Games provided a lot of details on the upcoming Vinewood Car Club feature in a recent newswire article.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

According to what Rockstar has mentioned, players that subscribe via GTA+ gain access to a variety of cars they can rent from the Vinewood Car Club. This feature allows you to test-drive certain vehicles before committing to buying them. Vehicles feature are offered at a 20% discount to the members.

Article continues after ad

The interior of the Vinewood Car Club as seen in Rockstar Game’s recent trailer.

Another benefit of the Vinewood Car Club is the free vehicle given out completely free to GTA+ members each month. All you have to do is come down to the club and claim it.

Where can you find the Vinewood Car Club?

The Vinewood Car Club is housed in a commercial warehouse on Elysian Island. According to what Rockstar has indicated, both members and non-members are welcome to visit the club, but the listed features are exclusive to GTA+ members.

So, if you are already a member of the premium club, you might want to swing by the Vinewood Car Club and take advantage of your benefits to grab a free car or that supercar you’ve had your eye on for a while.